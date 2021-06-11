iHeartRadio
21°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

A scary incident for kids, parents in an Angus park

opp crest

(TOWN OF NEW TECUMSETH, ADJALA-TOSORONTIO & ESSA TOWNSHIPS, ON)-  On June 9, 2021 at approximately 4:53 p.m., members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to reports of a male causing a disturbance at Stonemount Park in Angus, Essa Township.

Police were advised that a male was wearing a "Michael Myers" Halloween mask, carrying a wrench and yelling at people. The male was allegedly banging on things with the wrench, and taking pictures of children at the park.

A confrontation ensued with the male and several young teens.

Numerous parents in the area with young children acted quickly to intervene and notify police.

The male left on foot prior to police arrival.

As a result of the investigation, on June 10, 2021, 24-year-old Hanfernny OBANDO RIVERA, of Essa Township has been charged with:

• Assault with a weapon     

• Uttering threats    

• Resist peace officer

• Mischief     

• Cause a disturbance       

• Criminal Harassment

The accused has been held pending a bail hearing.

The Nottawasaga OPP wants to thank the public for working together to help keep our community safe.

You may be interested in...

  • opp crest

    A scary incident for kids, parents in an Angus park

    Nottawasaga OPP were called out to a park in Angus after a man in a Halloween mask was scaring and threatening people with a weapon, before getting into an altercation with a group of teens
  • dogs5

    Dogs from overcrowded US shelters seek homes in Canada

    A group of 20 U.S. dogs have arrived at Ontario SPCA and Humane Society animal centres part of a cross-border re-homing mission. With American shelters over capacity, these dogs had nowhere else to go, and it's hoped they will find fur-ever homes here.
  • sadieswinimer

    CHECK THIS OUT!

    THIS IS AWESOME! Orillia's Swinimer family are super talented!.... from super producer hitmaker Dan Swinimer to 8 year old Sadie Swinimer! "I Really Don't Get Beer" So Good!!
  • dogs5

    Dogs from overcrowded US shelters seek homes in Canada

    A group of 20 U.S. dogs have arrived at Ontario SPCA and Humane Society animal centres part of a cross-border re-homing mission. With American shelters over capacity, these dogs had nowhere else to go, and it's hoped they will find fur-ever homes here.
  • OPP

    FREEZE! You've been caught, doing a good thing

    Members of the Ontario Provincial Police will be on the lookout in communities across the province for youth demonstrating acts of kindness and exhibiting positive behaviour - and are prepared to hand out positive tickets! 
  • Because of you we can

    Alliston Hospital campaign gets boost from local family

    The Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation (SMHF) is thrilled to announce a $100,000 gift from Fred and Janet Brayford towards Stevenson Memorial Hospital’s (SMH) Redevelopment project through the Because of you, we can Capital Campaign
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca