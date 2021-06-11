A scary incident for kids, parents in an Angus park

(TOWN OF NEW TECUMSETH, ADJALA-TOSORONTIO & ESSA TOWNSHIPS, ON)- On June 9, 2021 at approximately 4:53 p.m., members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to reports of a male causing a disturbance at Stonemount Park in Angus, Essa Township.

Police were advised that a male was wearing a "Michael Myers" Halloween mask, carrying a wrench and yelling at people. The male was allegedly banging on things with the wrench, and taking pictures of children at the park.

A confrontation ensued with the male and several young teens.

Numerous parents in the area with young children acted quickly to intervene and notify police.

The male left on foot prior to police arrival.

As a result of the investigation, on June 10, 2021, 24-year-old Hanfernny OBANDO RIVERA, of Essa Township has been charged with:

• Assault with a weapon

• Uttering threats

• Resist peace officer

• Mischief

• Cause a disturbance

• Criminal Harassment

The accused has been held pending a bail hearing.

The Nottawasaga OPP wants to thank the public for working together to help keep our community safe.