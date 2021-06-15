Alliston couple support hospital's Beacuse of You, We Can campaign

[New Tecumseth, ON – June 14, 2021] – The Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation (SMHF) is pleased to announce that Bill and Darlene Blendick have generously pledged $50,000 to the redevelopment of Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) in support of the Because of you, we can Capital Campaign.

The Blendicks have dedicated many hours to supporting initiatives in support of their community Hospital, for example volunteering at fundraising events, serving on both Stevenson Memorial Hospital and the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Board of Directors and co-chairing a past SMHF Gala. They continue their commitment by also donating generously towards the purchase of equipment and the implementation of the Health Information System, the Hospital Galas, and recently to the COVID-19 Pandemic Response Fund.

From experience, they are vocal in thanking the dedicated team who deliver excellent care close to home. Since locating to our area they have twice needed the care provided in our Emergency Department. On both occasions, the compassion and dedication of the ED staff was extraordinary. Darlene believes the heart of our Hospital is due to the caring and capable staff that everyday show us how fortunate we are to have our community Hospital when we need it most.

They are both quick to share how provincial funding does not provide for equipment and infrastructure critical to the continued delivery of these services. This funding model leaves the local residents responsible to donate funds for required capital purchases. Bill and Darlene have also included a bequest to the Foundation in their Wills, creating a meaningful and lasting legacy in the future.

In October, 2019 the SMH Foundation launched a $43 million Capital Campaign Because of you, we can in support of the Hospital’s redevelopment project, as well as critical equipment and technology upgrades. The existing Hospital was built in 1964, intended to serve 7,000 people a year in the Emergency Department, but with a rapidly growing population the Emergency Department now serves close to 40,000 people a year, making the need for equipment and technology upgrades even more critical.

Of the total $43 million goal, $30 million represents the community share of the redevelopment project, and gifts like Bill and Darlene’s bring us that much closer to realizing our goal. SMH’s redevelopment project includes a revitalized Emergency Department, doubling the square footage of the Hospital, refreshed outpatient rooms, birthing suites and laboratory space, and tripling the amount of parking space.

For more information about the Because of you, we can Capital Campaign or to make a donation visit www.transformingstevenson.ca.