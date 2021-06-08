iHeartRadio
Alliston Hospital campaign gets boost from local family

Because of you we can

[New Tecumseth, ON – June 7, 2021] – The Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation (SMHF) is thrilled to announce a $100,000 gift from Fred and Janet Brayford towards Stevenson Memorial Hospital’s (SMH) Redevelopment project through the Because of you, we can Capital Campaign.

The timing of their gift could not have been better, as it was instrumental in exceeding the Every Dollar Doubled Campaign goal, and resulted in twice the impact.

This Redevelopment gift is particularly special to Fred and Janet, because Janet’s father was involved in building the original Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston. This remarkable gift continues that legacy.

In 2019, the SMHF launched a $43 million Because of you, we can Campaign to transform Stevenson Memorial Hospital to meet the growing needs of the community. The current infrastructure as it stands today does not reflect modern day medicine, nor does it provide the space that staff and patients need and deserve, making the need for equipment and technology upgrades critical.

In July, 2020 SMH received an official approval from the Ministry of Health regarding the Stage 1 proposal for a redeveloped Hospital, with approval to move to Stage 2. These approvals and the Brayford’s gift are significant milestones in our journey towards a revitalized Hospital. The success of the redevelopment project is contingent on the community’s commitment to raise the local share.

“Fred and Janet Brayford are supporting the future of Stevenson Memorial Hospital, with state-of-the-art equipment, and comfortable, modern patient spaces. This generous gift brings us closer to realizing our goal,” says Melody McLean, Interim Executive Director, SMHF.

The time is now to support your community Hospital and help make a revitalized Stevenson a reality. For more information about the Because of you, we can Capital Campaign or to make a donation visit www.transformingstevenson.ca.

