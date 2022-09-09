iHeartRadio
17°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Alliston man bags second prize on Lotto Max draw

tulloch

Norine Tulloch of Alliston has $164,196 to put toward his dreams after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the August 23, 2022 draw.

Norine, a father of four, said he is a weekly player of LOTTO MAX. “I play my own numbers that are a combination of ones I’ve dreamt of and significant birthdates,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “When I scanned my ticket using the OLG App, I was in disbelief but very excited!”

The 43-year-old said he hid his ticket in his shoe. “I wasn’t planning on telling anyone about my win, but I had to tell my daughter where I kept my ticket, just in case!” he laughed.

He plans on using his win towards a down payment on a house and will help his children with their education.

“I still feel disbelief, but so excited I want to scream at the top of my lungs!” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Malton Variety on Brandon Gate Drive in Mississauga.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca