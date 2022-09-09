Alliston man bags second prize on Lotto Max draw
Norine Tulloch of Alliston has $164,196 to put toward his dreams after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the August 23, 2022 draw.
Norine, a father of four, said he is a weekly player of LOTTO MAX. “I play my own numbers that are a combination of ones I’ve dreamt of and significant birthdates,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “When I scanned my ticket using the OLG App, I was in disbelief but very excited!”
The 43-year-old said he hid his ticket in his shoe. “I wasn’t planning on telling anyone about my win, but I had to tell my daughter where I kept my ticket, just in case!” he laughed.
He plans on using his win towards a down payment on a house and will help his children with their education.
“I still feel disbelief, but so excited I want to scream at the top of my lungs!” he concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Malton Variety on Brandon Gate Drive in Mississauga.
You may be interested in...
-
Alliston man bags second prize on Lotto Max drawAlliston father of four picks up his big cheque from the OLG office in Toronto - plans to put a downpayment on a house, and help his kids with their education.
-
Lakehead unveils new crosswalk, flag for residential school survivorsLakehead University unveiled its new Every Child Matters crosswalk and raised the Survivors’ Flag on Wednesday, Sept. 7, during an event to memorialize the children lost to the residential school system and honour survivors and their families.
-
Dean Brody and Friends - Sept 24th 2022 at Budweiser StageDean Brody and Friends - Sept 24 2022 at Budweiser Stage. Tickets on sale June 30th at 10am. Tickets available at www.livenation.com. Tickets (incl. HST) starting at $35.00