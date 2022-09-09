Alliston man bags second prize on Lotto Max draw

Norine Tulloch of Alliston has $164,196 to put toward his dreams after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the August 23, 2022 draw.

Norine, a father of four, said he is a weekly player of LOTTO MAX. “I play my own numbers that are a combination of ones I’ve dreamt of and significant birthdates,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “When I scanned my ticket using the OLG App, I was in disbelief but very excited!”

The 43-year-old said he hid his ticket in his shoe. “I wasn’t planning on telling anyone about my win, but I had to tell my daughter where I kept my ticket, just in case!” he laughed.

He plans on using his win towards a down payment on a house and will help his children with their education.

“I still feel disbelief, but so excited I want to scream at the top of my lungs!” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Malton Variety on Brandon Gate Drive in Mississauga.