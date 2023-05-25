Alliston's hospital launches new Wait Time Clock for emerge

Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) has launched a Wait Time Clock for its Emergency Department effective today, which is available on the hospital’s website and will be displayed in the Emergency Department (ED) waiting room.

The clock displays the number of patients in the ED being treated, the number of patients currently waiting and the estimated wait time to see a physician (initial assessment).

“This is an initiative that we are very pleased to launch and implement, as it provides families with current wait time information in our Emergency Department,” says Jody Levac, President and CEO, SMH. “Individuals and families can either obtain this information before coming to our ED, or can also view it in our waiting room when they arrive. In either case, they will be informed in advance of their wait, so expectations can be better fulfilled and managed, adding to the patient’s overall experience,” he adds.

As per the hospital’s triage process, patients will be assessed in triage and seen by a physician based on the severity of their condition. Wait times will vary based on patient volume and the number of critically ill patients. Wait times posted on the website and ED waiting room monitor cannot be guaranteed as the ED does not operate on a first come, first served basis.

To view the SMH Emergency Wait Time Clock, please visit www.stevensonhospital.ca.