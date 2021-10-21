Alliston's hospital says visitors will need to be fully vaxxed

Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) is taking every precaution to keep its patients and staff/professional staff and visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 starting Monday, November 22, 2021.

Visitors, designated essential caregivers and anyone accompanying a patient to an appointment will be required to provide proof of vaccination demonstrating 14 days have passed since their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo identification will also be required, as well as documentation if they have been granted a provincially recognized medical exemption from a physician. Visitors must also wear a mask as provided by SMH (some circumstances may require additional PPE) and are only permitted to go directly to and from the patient room.

SMH has recently signed a letter of intent with Central Region hospitals taking a united front on implementing a COVID-19 vaccine policy for visitors.

“It is our responsibility as a health care organization to ensure that it is safe for anyone spending time here, whether you are a patient, family member, staff member, volunteer, contractor or visitor,” says Jody Levac, President and CEO, SMH. “For this reason, we need to do everything we can to protect patients, staff and the communities we serve from the transmission and spread of COVID-19. Vaccines continue to be the best defense against the virus and we have asked all staff and now visitors, to be fully vaccinated before entering our hospital,” he adds. A number of exemptions apply in the case that a visitor or essential care provider does not have proof of vaccination or a valid exemption, or there is not time to produce the required proof.

These include:

• The patient is a child requiring parent to be present

• The patient is palliative/end of life

• The patient is in labour

• The patient is experiencing a life altering or critical illness as identified by the clinical team

• The patient requires a support person due to underlying condition. This will be in consultation with the Patient Experience Team.

“We understand how beneficial visitors can be to a patient and their care journey, however we need to ensure that the safety of patients is a top priority,” says Carrie Jeffreys, VP Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive, SMH. “We will work with patients and families to ensure that connecting with loved ones virtually is available if a visitor is not able to enter the hospital due to this new policy direction,” she adds.

SMH currently allows one visitor per Emergency Department visit and one visitor per day for inpatients during the hours of 12 noon – 6 p.m. (up to three visitors max in rotation). Extenuating circumstance will be managed on a case by case basis. All Outpatient Clinics allow one visitor to accompany the patient to appointments and all

surgical patients are allowed one designated support person to help with transition out of hospital.

Two designated supports are allowed for the following scenarios:

• Labouring patients (24/7 as needed – post-delivery one support is permitted)

• An ill newborn, youth or child (18 years old and under).

• Palliative patients

Note that proof of vaccination is not required to become a patient at SMH and to receive care.