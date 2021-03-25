An easy way to help puppies at the Midland Animal Centre
The Midland SPCA Animal Centre is looking for a little help - and it's as easy as dropping off your old sheets at their doorstep.
The shelter is in desperate need of flat bed sheets for the puppy rooms. They are completely out of them, and use them a lot, particularly when they have little pups as they do right now.
Donations can be dropped off at the back door of the Animal Centre, which is located at 15979 Hwy 12 East, Port McNicoll.
Thanks in advance if you can help out!
You may be interested in...
-
Voting now open for CAA's Worst Roads in OntarioAfter a year off due to the pandemic, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is back with it's annual Worst Roads campaign - and they are looking for your nominations for Worst Road of the year for 2021
-
An easy way to help puppies at the Midland Animal CentreThe Midland SPCA Animal Centre is looking for a little help to care for their puppies - and it's as easy as dropping off a bag of your old bed sheets on their doorstep.
-
Morgan Wallen Spends 10th Week At No. 1 On U.S. ChartThe collection is benefitting from having 30 tracks.