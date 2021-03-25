An easy way to help puppies at the Midland Animal Centre

The Midland SPCA Animal Centre is looking for a little help - and it's as easy as dropping off your old sheets at their doorstep.

The shelter is in desperate need of flat bed sheets for the puppy rooms. They are completely out of them, and use them a lot, particularly when they have little pups as they do right now.

Donations can be dropped off at the back door of the Animal Centre, which is located at 15979 Hwy 12 East, Port McNicoll.

Thanks in advance if you can help out!