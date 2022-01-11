iHeartRadio
An unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Huntsville, Ont., worth $10,000, is about to expire if it's not

The ticket holder needs to fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.

The OLG has said it's rare that winning prizes go unclaimed. Any prize money that isn't claimed goes back into the lottery pot.

