An unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Huntsville, Ont., worth $10,000, is about to expire if it's not
The ticket holder needs to fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.
The OLG has said it's rare that winning prizes go unclaimed. Any prize money that isn't claimed goes back into the lottery pot.
