And that's a wrap for the Simcoe Cty Paramedic Toy Drive!

Residents of all ages again showed that the spirit of giving is alive and well in Simcoe County, donating 9,295 toys, 3,952 lbs of food and $17,841.02 in cash and gift cards during the 20th Annual County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) Toy Drive.

“Given the financial challenges many of our residents are facing, it’s truly inspiring to see our community members find ways to support those in need this holiday season,” said Warden Basil Clarke. “Thank you to our residents and businesses that supported the numerous seasonal donation campaigns, as they all share the same goal of helping those who may be struggling when they need it most. And a huge thank you, on behalf of County Council, to our Paramedics, students and volunteers for their time and efforts.”

This year’s CSPS Toy Drive was bolstered by the many schools and organizations who hosted Toy Drives throughout December. With this year’s totals, the CSPS Toy Drive has collected 103,912 toys, 50,424 lbs of food, and approximately $242,429.40 in monetary and gift card donations for families across Simcoe County since its inception.

“I’m grateful to our Paramedics who volunteered their valuable time and energy to once again support the annual Toy Drive,” said Sarah Mills, Director and Chief, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services. “I know how difficult it can be to find extra time during the holiday season, yet for 20 years, staff, paramedic students and volunteers have stepped forward, ensuring donations were collected and distributed where they are most needed. I echo the Warden in thanking our generous residents for their support in making this year’s Toy Drive such a tremendous success.”

All donations will continue to be distributed to local children and families in need by charitable organizations working in partnership with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services. Some of the charities supported by the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services Toy Drive include the Salvation Army, Bradford Helping Hands Food Bank, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, and several local food banks including those in Alliston, Clearview, Coldwater, Elmvale, Tottenham, Orillia and Wasaga Beach.