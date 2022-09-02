iHeartRadio
Angus woman killed in motorcycle/SUV crash near Brentwood

OPP

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) that occurred at County Road 10 and Sunnidale-Tosorontio Townline in the Township of Clearview last night.

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:08 p.m., the Huronia West OPP along with emergency services responded to the fatal two-vehicle collision.

The lone driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She has been identified as Sinceray McCabe, 55-years of age, of Angus.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The intersection of County Road 10 and Sunnidale-Tosorontio Townline was closed for several hours. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

