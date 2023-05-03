Annual Mayor's tournament supports Tiny Township charities

Fore…! Registration is now open of the Township of Tiny Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament. The 9th annual fundraising event will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Brooklea Golf & Country Club.

"I am incredibly excited to host this year's annual golf tournament and continue our community's tradition of coming together to support local charities,” said Mayor David Evans. “Our golf tournament has a long-standing history of making a positive impact in North Simcoe, and I look forward to seeing the generosity and kindness of our citizens and local businesses shine through once again."

Since 2015, the Golf Tournament has raised over $365,000 for more than 35 local charitable organizations, in support of their services to improve our community’s health and wellness. This year’s fundraising goal of $50,000 will directly benefit the following 14 organizations:

Angels with Backpacks, Get Up Off The Ground, BCG North Simcoe, Hospice Huronia, Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe, Le Club de l'Âge d'Or de Lafontaine, CLH Foundation, Quest Art School + Gallery, Gateway Centre for Learning, Scientists in School, Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre, Sistema Huronia Music Academy, Georgian Bay Food Network, We Are The Villagers

The Township would like to recognize The Tiny Cottager, published by the Federation of Tiny Township Shoreline Associations, as the Founding Sponsor. Paul Cowley, President of FoTTSA, noted, “We are proud to support community initiatives like this tournament which help so many in our area.”

How can you “par”ticipate in achieving our goal? There are several ways to get involved:

Register as a golfer

Golf foursomes are $700 and single players $175. Registration includes a noon shotgun start for an 18-hole round with a cart, lunch & snacks, plated dinner, silent auction & raffle draws, and on-course competitions & prizes! Space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Join us for dinner

Our dinner event is back! Enjoy a delicious plated dinner while supporting our recipient organizations. Starting at 6:00pm, network and socialize with other guests before our charity cheque presentation. Dinner tickets are $75, and space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. Don't miss this opportunity to support a great cause and celebrate a successful day on the green.

Sponsor or donate

A variety of sponsorship and donation opportunities are available to those looking to promote their organization while also supporting a charitable initiative. Sponsorships range from the $7,500 Title Sponsorship to the $50 Golf Cart Sign. In addition, the Township is grateful for donations to the silent auction and raffle draws.

The Township of Tiny is committed to healthy economic growth that sustains its diverse communities and supports the interests of all residents. For information about the event, visit www.tiny.ca/events/golf