Anxiety Toolbox gives children ways to cope with feelings

Orillia, Ontario – Christine Fishman, Author of Sweet Honey Kisses for an Anxious Bear who is a local Early Childhood Educator & author from Bracebridge, Ontario has teamed up with Treetops Entertainment & Treetops Playground in Orillia with a curated Children’s Anxiety Toolbox.

This initiative is to help children and give them the resources to work through moments of anxiety.

Some of the items included in the Anxiety Toolbox are: Anxiety Lava Rock Essential Oil Bracelet, Painting Kit, Bath Soap Play-Doh, Summer Rainbow Energy Rice plus a copy of the book Sweet Honey Kisses for an Anxious Bear.

The box can be purchased through Treetops Entertainments site.

“This year has been full of anxiety for many children and we wanted to support Christine who is a local author with her book and share our platform to start those early conversations and to provide this tool for parents to help their children” says Karen Micallef Co-Owner of Treetops Playground, Treetops Entertainment & Unwrapped Gifting Co. located in Orillia.

Christine Fishman is a Registered Early Childhood Educator, Mother and Author residing in Bracebridge.

"Little Bear’s Anxiety Tool Box – Third Edition, is a literal box filled with love & surprises that will help children work through anxiety provoking situations," explains Fishman. "As a parent, I want something that I can use to help my child develop resiliency, grit and problem solving skills while utilizing their own abilities in conjunction with the new tools and resources inside this box. Every item was mindfully and intentionally included in collaboration with Treetops Entertainment because of the benefits and supports they can provide for anxious Little Bears; you and your children will love this box."