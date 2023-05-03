Arbor Day Tree Sale coming up at Tiffin Centre

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) is hosting its annual Arbor Day Tree Sale at the Tiffin Centre for Conservation on May 13, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until sold out.

The trees are bare root stock, and are sol​d in bundles of 10 for $31 per bundle. This year's sale features a variety native of trees and shrubs, including: White Pine, Red Pine, White Spruce, Norway Spruce, White Cedar, Tamarack, European Larch, Red Oak, Silver Maple, Sycamore, Black W​alnut, Nannyberry and American Highbush Cranberry​​. Quantities are limited and available on a first come first serve basis. ​

“NVCA’s Arbor Day Tree Sale is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to enhance the native ecosystems on their property,” said Rick Grillmayer, Manager of Forestry at NVCA. “The tree sale is perfect for landowners that don’t have the space to plant acres of trees.”

All proceeds from the event support NVCA's forestry program. This year, the forestry program will see more than 100,000 trees planted across the watershed. These future forests will help to moderate the effects of both drought and flooding, reduce soil erosion, provide habitat for wildlife and mitigate climate change. They are also an important economic resource by providing wood fibres.

“We typically sell half of our trees in the first hour,” continued Grillmayer. “I invite everyone to come early, since there are lineups well before the event begins!”

The Tiffin Centre for Conservation is located at 8195 8th Line of Essa, 10 minutes away from Barrie, Innisfil and Angus.

For more information on the Arbor Day Tree Sale, visit nvca.on.ca or call 705-424-1479.