Baker scores two wins in action-packed night at Sunset

Dwayne Baker #48 would find victory lane with his G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore Pro Late Model after a great battle in feature number one. #39 Travis Hallyburton would jump to the early lead over pole sitter #46 Billy Zardo. Baker would follow Hallyburton past Zardo and the two would distance themselves from the battle for 3rd. Zardo’s night would come to an end early as contact would send him into the outside retaining wall in turn 1. As the race would go back green Hallyburton would have a momentary issue as would lose several spot allowing Baker to pull away from the field. Hallyburton would rally getting back to second with #82 Samantha Shaw making a last lap pass on #10 Gord Shepherd for 3rd and #16 Dustyn Mombourquette would complete the top 5 in feature 1.

The next feature on track would be the Bone Stocks which would see 2022 Track Champion #26 Jacob Booth lead all 20 laps enroute to his first feature win in 2023. After some contact on the initial start that saw #13 Nicolas Reece sent through the infield the caution would fly. From there the Bone Stocks would run the remainder of the race caution free as Booth would dominate for the win Brandon Steele #55, #68 Jordan Owen, #17 Aundrea Lusk and #54 Cash Ireton would complete the top 5.

Special photo - Jacob Booth helps his title defence with his first win of 2023.

#10 Doug Butler had a long week and a lot of damage to repair on his Nissan 240SX after an incident late in the going as part of our Victoria Day card and the work would pay off as he found himself in victory lane for the second time this season. Butler would lead the Struyk Energy System Mini Stocks to the green. Butler would be chased by reining Track Champion #23D Jason D’Antimo but Butler would ultimately be too much pulling away from D’Antimo. #23 Tyler Seaboyer would battle to a 3rd place finish with #77 John Bird and #81 Blaise Shaw rounding out the top 5.

Special photo - Doug Butler celebrates his second win of the season with his sponsors.

The St. Onge Recreation Super Stocks would put on a great show with several battles throughout the field. #71 Cory McAllister and #48 Dwayne Baker would battle early with McAllister working hard on the high side of the track to stay with Baker. As McAllister started to slide back #83 Johnny Morrison and #28 Nick Tooley would look for a way by. Morrison and McAllister battle with Morrison taking the spot. Tooley would muscle his way past as well moving McAllister back to 4th. A late race caution for #63 Cole Burrows would bunch the field back up. On the restart Baker and Morrison would break away from the pack with Morrison using the bumper to move Baker up the track with 2 to go. The pair would race side by side through the remaining turns with Baker holding on by mere inches at the line. Tooley would finish 3rd with McAllister in 4th and #65 Matt McGrath rounding out the top 5.

The second feature race for the G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore Late Models would see Travis Hallyburton and Dwayne Baker lead the field to Green. Baker would jump to the early lead with Hallyburton right behind. Gord Shepherd would work quickly to catch the front pair as the battle up front intensified. Contact would be made as Hallyburton looked to the inside of Baker into turn 1. As they raced off of two the contact would continue with Baker spinning to the infield and body damage done to both cars. Gord Shepherd would lead the field back to green and would have to fend of challenges from Samantha Shaw and #2 Kendra Adams. A few great restarts for Shaw would see her move to second and challenger Shepherd in the closing laps but would run out of time to make a move. #8 Jordan Howse would finish 3rd with Baker and Hallyburton rallying to 4th and 5th at the line.

Special photo - Gord Shepherd and the Ridge Road Racing team celebrate their win in Feature 2.

Sunset is back in action next Saturday Night July 3rd with the Jenco Equipment Super Late Models, St. Onge Recreation Super Stocks, Bone Stocks, C.P.S. Junior Late Models and for the first time in 2023 Kids Bikes Races. Racing starts at 6pm and all the information is on the website www.SunsetSpeedway.ca