Barrie area MP offers free Happy Canada Day signs

shipley signs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 8, 2021 – Doug Shipley, Member of Parliament for Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte, is proud to offer free Canada Day Lawn signs to constituents for a second consecutive year.

“I am happy to offer these non-partisan Canada Day lawn signs again this year,” said MP Doug Shipley. “The signs are a fun way to demonstrate our Canadian pride and celebrate this upcoming Canada Day.”

The red and white signs feature a Canadian flag and are strictly non-partisan celebrations of our country.

In 2020, MP Doug Shipley provided over 400 free lawn signs to households across the riding.

As there are a limited number of signs, one sign per household will be made available to constituents on a first-come, first-serve basis while quantities last. To reserve your sign please visit www.DougShipleyMP.ca/CanadaDay to plan a safe, distanced pick-up or delivery.

