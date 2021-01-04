BARRIE COLTS OHL TEAM LAUNCHES DAILY MEAL DEAL

Each day, starting today, Monday to Friday, the Colts are doing a different meal special that you can pick up or have delivered. You’ll get a full dinner along with your favourite beverage for $17.50 per meal. Each dinner will be a delicious, home cooked meal. You can also add a bottle of wine or a beer brand from Labatt. Included in the meal deal are offers worth over $25 from some of the Colts partners, including: Topper’s Pizza, Danny’s Fish and Chips, Boston Pizza, Cora’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Firehouse Subs. And for each dinner for 4, you’ll also get a $10 Colts Gift Card that you can use towards game day tickets or towards the cost of your season tickets if you are a season ticket holder.

“We look forward to seeing fans at the rink as soon as we can, but at this point we have no idea when that will be. So, we decided to start the Daily Meal Deal in order to try to generate some revenue to help cover the costs of keeping our key staff. Each day will be a different home cooked meal prepared by our Food & Beverage Manager, Sean Kehoe, who is a Red Seal Chef. We have also partnered with a few of our restaurant sponsors in order to deliver even more value and to help them as much as we can during these difficult times. The pandemic has hit many businesses very hard and we are doing what we can to keep people employed and help local businesses. So please enjoy these amazing home cooked meals and save your gift cards to come back for a game as soon as we are playing again. We thank everyone for their continued support”, said Howie Campbell, President of the Barrie Colts.

Meals can be ordered on the Colts website at www.barriecolts.com or by calling 705-333-8027. You can pick up at the Colts Centre rink (formerly the BMC) at the front doors of the Horsepower Sports Bar & BBQ Grill from 4:00pm to 7:30pm, Monday to Friday, or you can have your meal(s) delivered for a flat fee of $20.00.

This weeks menu is:



Monday – Chicken parmesan with spaghetti & meat sauce and fresh vegetables

Tuesday – Build your own chicken tacos with Napa slaw, shredded cheese & sour cream

Wednesday – Bacon wrapped chicken breast with rice and snap peas

Thursday – Beef pot roast stew with fresh biscuits

Friday – Chicken fajitas kit with shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, lettuce, salsa, guacamole and fried rice

Every meal comes with your choice of caesar or house salad and a soft drink.

For more information contact:

Jim Payetta

jpayetta@barriecolts.com

705-791-6665