Barrie man facing sex trafficking charges, police seek more victims

PRESS RELEASE:

(BARRIE, ON) - Police have arrested and charged a Barrie resident in a human trafficking investigation.

The Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS) members began an investigation, named Project CHANCE, in January 2023 when they received information of suspected human trafficking. An international female student was allegedly exploited in the sex trade through an online advertisement by a company called "Scarlet Room Agency," which claimed to provide security and training for sex workers. An addition victim has also been identified.

As a result of the investigation, on May 25, 2023, IJFS members arrested Casey PERRYMAN, 40 years old of Barrie, and charged him with the following Criminal Code offences:

Exercise Control, Direction or Influence of a person, as per Section 286.3(1) - two counts;

Material benefit from sexual services, as per Section 286.2(1);

Advertising sexual services, as per Section 286.4 - two counts;

Receiving material benefit from sexual services, as per Section 286.2(1); and,

Sexual assault, as per Section 271.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing on June 7 at the Bradford Courthouse.

The victims are in a place of safety and being provided support. Police believe there are more victims and asks anyone with information to contact the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at 1-888-310-1122.

IJFS partner agencies who supported this investigation include the Barrie Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, Peel Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Windsor Police Service, London Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police Service and Six Nations Police Service. The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Team, Digital Forensic Unit, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and members of the Orillia OPP Detachment also assisted.

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, call your local police. The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking has resources available for victims and survivors of human trafficking on their website at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca. A national hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010.