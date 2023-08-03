Barrie officer cleared after a woman was tased, injured in April

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a Barrie officer of criminal charges after a 32-year-old woman was injured during an arrest back in April.

Barrie Police were called on April 4th after reports of a woman in mental distress running into traffic on Dunlop near Berczy threatening people with a drill.

Officers and a civilian mental health worker located the woman. The officer used his Conductive Energy Weapon (CEW) when she refused to put down the drill and advanced towards tthem. She suffered a fractured skull when she fell backwards and hit her head on the pavement, and was taken to RVH for treatment.

After speaking with witnesses and viewing body cam video, the SIU found that the use of the taser was warranted.

The report, which can be read in it's entirety here, did not provide an update on her condition.