Barrie opens transit terminal as a warming centre

The city of Barrie has created a temporary warming centre at the downtown bus terminal on Maple Avenue.

As of today, Monday, January 18, 2021, anyone who needs to get warm - day or night - can access the bus terminal to get out of the cold.

Given the pandemic, there are restrictions in place; screening will take place, face coverings must be worn inside and there are limits on the number of people allowed in the centre at any given time to allow for proper physical distancing. The centre is not intended to be an overnight shelter (no sleeping) and there is a 30 minute time limit in order to allow others the opportunity to get warm.

Those who require overnight shelter can access the Emergency Motel System through the County of Simcoe. For more information visit the County's website or call Service Simcoe at 705-735-6901.