Barrie philanthropist pays tribute to RVH Respiratory Therapists

Local philanthropist, Jane Brown Jackson, will honour the life-saving work of respiratory therapists by launching a matching gift fundraiserto benefit patient care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). Having received exceptional care herself, Jane was inspired to give back and show her support to those who were there for her in the moments that mattered most.

Jane joined Jason and Carey this week to talk about the matching $10,000 campaign. Listen below:

RVH’s In Honour of Respiratory Therapists campaign kicked off this week - National Respiratory Therapy week - and will continue until Brown Jackson’s donation of $10,000 is fully matched by the community.



“Over the last year and a half, more than ever, our community has relied on respiratory therapists who have been tirelessly providingcare to help patients manage their symptoms throughout the pandemic,” says Brown Jackson. “I invite the community to make a donation to patient care at RVH in honour of the incredible hard work, outstanding dedication and passion that RVH’s respiratory therapists demonstrate each and every day.”

RVH’s 31 respiratory therapists and five anesthesia assistant respiratory therapists are a vital part of the frontline care team inmany areas of the health centre including intensive care units, the emergency department, operating rooms, and outpatient diagnostic and treatment clinics.

The majority of expansions, medical tools and technology, including the life-saving equipment used by respiratory therapists and relatedcare teams, is only possible through the support of community donations.

“We are incredibly grateful for Jane’s support and recognition of RVH’s respiratory therapists and her enthusiasm for inspiring othersto join her in her efforts,” says Pamela Ross, RVH Foundation CEO. “Gifts of support made by our community allows RVH to put the best tools in the hands of its care teams helping more people get the advanced medical care they need closer to home.”

Please visit RVHHERO.ca for more information and to make a donation and have it matched. In addition, share your words of gratitude with RVH’s respiratory therapists in the comment section of the donations page – these messages of appreciation will be collected, andposted in a common area for them to read.