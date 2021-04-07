Barrie Police Service dealing with covid outbreak

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 7, 2021 - Since the beginning of the COVID -19 pandemic, the Barrie Police Service has undertaken very stringent practices to ensure the safety of its members and the community that we proudly serve.

This past weekend, two of our members, who work in a small and very specialized unit within the Service, tested positive for COVID-19. Because of this, the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit declared a ‘workplace outbreak’ within the Barrie Police Service.

A workplace outbreak is defined when two or more cases from the workplace are reported within 48 hours. Thankfully, our affected members have experienced only mild symptoms and there is no report of serious illness.

Chief of Police Kimberley Greenwood states, “Through contact tracing and a comprehensive investigation, the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit has verified that our Service has implemented all the necessary precautions to contain the outbreak and spread of the virus. The two members have not had close contact with the public and there is no risk to the community of contracting the virus from them.”

“The Barrie Police Service has more than adequate staffing levels in place to respond to any call for service and encourages our community to follow the guidelines set out by Public Health officials to stop the spread of this virus” says Chief Greenwood.