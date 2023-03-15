Barrie resident picks up second prize on Lotto 6/49

Heather Cherutti of Barrie can “find her possible” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $106,700 in the February 4, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Heather, 51, says she plays the lottery once every couple of weeks. "This was only the third LOTTO 6/49 ticket I've ever purchased. Two days after I purchased it, I checked it using the OLG App and I was in pure shock and excitement! I couldn't believe after only three times playing, my numbers came up. I woke up my boyfriend and showed him my phone and said, 'I won the lottery!'"

She says she called her daughter and told her about the big win right away. "She was so excited for me. It's something I never thought would happen. Third time’s a charm I guess!"

Heather is still considering what to do with her win. "I might buy a new car, some new furniture and pay some bills," she concluded.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million. Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zel on Cundles Road in Barrie.