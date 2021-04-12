Barrielicious has a new name, and a focus on takeout, delivery

Barrielicious is back, with a new name and a focus on take out and delivery during the pandemic.

The Festival, now known as Locallicious, allows people to try a diverse selection offoodie experiences in Barrie and surrounding area. Locallicious is geared to promoting smaller, independently owned restaurants that offer unique flavours and menus options that you can't get from the big chains or franchise locations.

From now until April 25th, each of the participating restaurants is offering a fixed-price three course dinner from $15 to $30 per person - including an appetizer, soup or salad with an entrée and a dessert - an amazing value!

The first Barrielicious Festival had about 16 restaurants, but became so popular, that the fourth annual festival included well over 50 restaurant choices.

One tip - order early as the more popular choices sell out quickly!

For participating restaurants and menu items click here.

Bon Appetite!