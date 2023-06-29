iHeartRadio
Beach closure and advisories in Simcoe Muskoka


tiny beach

If you are looking to beat the heat at a local beach - you  may want to check to see if it is posted with a swimming advisory before you pack up the towels and sunscreen.

As of June 29, there were a dozen beaches posted with swimming advisories, and one full closure.

Beaches posted with advisories include Moose Beach and Couchiching Beach in Orillia, Bayview Memorial Park in Oro Medonte, all four beaches in Ramara, Woodland Beach in Tiny Township, Waubaushene Beach, Pete Petterson Beach in Midland, and three of the four beaches in Innisfil, 

Swimming advisories are posted when test results show higher than normal bacterial levels. It is not a beach closure, but as the signs indicate there may be an increased risk of developing minor irritations and infections. Swimmers are cautioned to swim at their own risk - and if you do decided to swim during a swimming advisory, you should avoid ducking your head your head under or swallowing the water.
Bacteria counts are affected by many different factors with the most common being rain, wind and water fowl.

Midland's Little Lake Park beach is closed. The Health Unit says beach closures are rare, and only occur when a significant risk to health and safety has been identified, such as a sewage or chemical spill.

Beach water testing began June 19th, and this year poor weather and air quality has impacted the regularity of sampel taking.

You can find the latest results at the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit website 

