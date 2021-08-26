Benches to be installed at bus stops in Penetanguishene

The Town of Penetanguishene would like to inform residents/businesses that Creative Outdoors will be installing Transit Bus Benches in the first two weeks of September. This project will take approximately 2 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Specific Bus Stops, include:

Bus Stop at the Intersection of Robert Street West and Centre Street;

Bus Stop adjacent to the Town Hall at 10 Robert Street West;

Bus Stop at the Arena (Located along Thompsons Road);

Bus Stop in front of the Library (24 Simcoe Street);

Bus Stop on Park Street (between Poyntz Street and Robert Street West);

County Bus Stop (Near Poyntz Street and Main Street);

Bus Stop adjacent to the intersection of Main Street and Beck Boulevard.

We would like to thank you for your cooperation. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the above, please contact the Public Works Department at 705-549-7992.