Big payout expected in this month's OSMH 50/50 raffle draw
Have you got your Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle ticket? On September 1st, the organization will give away its biggest jackpot ever, having surpassed the previous high of $33,570.
Deemed the “Soldiers’ Summer of Winning,” the summer-long 50/50 raffle's ticket sales will close August 31st at 11:59 p.m.
The 50/50 draw was started by Soldiers’ Foundation in May 2021, and has been a huge success, especially with reaching people who had not previously donated to or been involved with Soldiers’.
“It has introduced nearly 5,000 new people to the Soldiers’ Foundation,” said Soldiers’ Director, Finance & Operations, Lisa Stanley, “and is creating greater awareness of Soldiers’ and our community.”
She continued, “As hospital equipment is not government funded, it’s up to the Foundation and the community to raise funds to support much needed equipment such as the MRI and CT Scanner. The 50/50 has allowed us to donate over $300,000 towards equipment items such as these, ones we wouldn’t have otherwise.”
The Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle has also handed out over $300,000 in prize money to winners across the community and the province, and will be adding to that total when they draw the grand prize winning number on September 1st.
To learn more about the Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle or to purchase tickets, visit soldiers5050.ca. To learn more about Soldiers’ Foundation or to donate, visit soldiersfoundation.ca or call the Soldiers’ Foundation office at (705) 325-6464.
