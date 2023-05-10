Biz Map helps entrepreneurs start, build or scale businesses

Georgian College’s Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre (HBEC) is always looking for ways to support budding and established entrepreneurs and businesses, and recently launched a new Biz Map website that highlights entrepreneurial resources across Central Ontario.

Sara Bentham, Director of HBEC, said that mapping the entrepreneurial eco-system has been something businesses have been talking about for years.

“We developed Biz Map so there would be a central location where everyone could see what everyone does in the area,” said Bentham. “This will solve the challenge of who’s in what region. We’ve created videos from all our partners that showcase what they offer, and people can navigate the site and learn more about what supports these locations provide – from one-on-one business coaching, niche programming to funding opportunities.”

Biz Map includes a directory of services and a map featuring the resources that are available across Central Ontario. Visitors can click on map icons to open information detailing three different levels you can access based on where you are in your journey – starting your business, growing your business, or scaling your business.

Bentham added that Biz Map showcases how each community works together. It also shows international students and newcomers that this is a region they can be a part of and where they can start their business too.

“We want to demonstrate how all the different partners work together in each community,” said Bentham. “You can see how the City of Barrie connects with HBEC, and in turn how we then work with other partners like Innisfil DMZ or Catapult Grey Bruce.”

If you want your business added to Biz Map, reach out to hbec@georgiancollege.ca.