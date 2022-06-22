iHeartRadio
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Cookstown

drinking water

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a boil water advisory (BWA) for the Town of Cookstown following a recent water main break. Repairs are underway. This advisory is in effect until further notice and will be lifted once the safety of the water has been confirmed by laboratory tests. It is anticipated that these results will be available in the next 1-2 days.  

Drinking water directly from the tap is not safe at this time and can result in illness. Those most at risk include the elderly, the very young, and people with weakened immune systems. Residents are advised to boil their water before use or, as an alternative, use bottled water or commercially treated water from an approved source. Bottled water is available for those residents impacted by the boil water advisory at the Cookstown Fire Station (23 King St. N.).

To prepare your water for use, bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Allow it to cool before:

·drinking

·brushing teeth or rinsing dentures

·preparing food, wash fruits, vegetables, and other food

·preparing infant formula

·making ice, beverages, or other mixes, and

  • washing dishes: wash dishes with soap and water, rinse them and then sanitize them in a separate sink with a capful of bleach mixed with a sink full of clear water.

This advice also extends to drinking water for pets.

Adults, teens and older children can use water that has not been boiled for baths and showers. Small children can be given sponge-baths. Do not swallow any water used for showers or baths. It is safe to do laundry with the water.

Hand hygiene is important for preventing the spread of germs and should continue during a BWA:

  • Use an alcohol-based hand rub for hands that are not visibly soiled.

  • If hands are visibly soiled, clean them with a disposable wet wipe, then follow with an alcohol-based hand rub.

  • If disposable hand wipes are not available, hands should be washed with water and soap, dried, and then followed with an alcohol-based hand rub. 

For more information on safe drinking water during a BWA visit smdhu.org/BoilWater or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

