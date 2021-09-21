iHeartRadio
BOOM - This Orillia woman wins an instant $100k

susan hill (Custom)

Susan Hill of Orillia is celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with INSTANT BOOM MULTIPLIER (Game #2270).

Susan, a 57-year-old mother of three and grandmother of four, said the INSTANT BOOM MULTIPLIER ticket always catches her eye. “At first I thought I won $100 because I didn’t have my glasses on,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.
“It was my son who said, ‘No, it’s $100,000!’ We started jumping up and down – we were thrilled!”

Susan plans to bring her grandchildren to Great Wolf Lodge, pay off her vehicle and travel to Mexico next year with her sister. “It feels fantastic!”

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

INSTANT BOOM MULTIPLIER is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.83.

The winning ticket was purchased at Neighbour’s Variety on Barrie Road in Orillia.

