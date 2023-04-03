Bracebridge OPP ask for help to find Kevin
You may be interested in...
-
Another individual arrested in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case.Another individual arrested in Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case. . On April 3, 2023, Dominique EWAN, age 35 of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged.
-
Orillia gearing up for new boat trailer parking programAs approved during the 2023 budget process, a new Boat Trailer Parking Program will soon begin in Orillia. The new program will be in effect seven days a week (Monday through Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will run from May 15 to Oct. 15 annually.
-
Police searching for man accused of breaking into Innisfil home and sticking around for hoursPolice are looking for a man accused of breaking into a house in Innisfil and staying inside for several hours.