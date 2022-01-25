Bracebridge OPP pleading with sledders to stay off the ice
Members of the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to remind the community of the importance of ice safety during the winter months especially for those operating motorized snow vehicles (MSV's) in the area.
The Bracebridge OPP have recently received reports that people are operating MSV's on the Muskoka River near the High Falls area. Ice conditions in areas with moving water can present additional risk as conditions under the ice can change with the water currents. This especially true in locations where waterfalls exist or where power generating stations are present. No ice is safe ice and should an emergency occur on the waterways an ice rescue presents an additional risk for emergency responders.
