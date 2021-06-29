Brampton man charged with sexual assault at Alliston business
Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a sexual assault investigation that occurred at a business in Alliston, New Tecumseth.
The victim and accused both worked at the business.
As a result of the investigation, Thinh VU, 57-year-old, of Brampton, has been charged with:
• Sexual Assault
• Sexual Exploitation
The accused was released, and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford, on July 22, 2021.
Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of a similar circumstance to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
"The members of the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit work with victims to encourage reporting of serious crimes. Victim impact and understanding is a primary goal when investigating a crime against a person. Officers are committed to assisting victims during what is often the worst experience of their lives, providing support throughout criminal investigations and pending court proceedings. The Unit strives to thoroughly investigate serious criminal offences, while being mindful of victim needs and the overall needs of the community we serve."
-Sarah Vance, Detective Sergeant, Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit
