C'mon Simcoe-Muskoka #ShowtheLove to LTC staff and residents

North Simcoe-Muskoka is being asked to #ShowtheLove to residents at Long-Term Care homes in the region.

The North Simcoe Muskoka Specialized Geriatric Services (NSMSGS) program wants people, groups and organizations to participate in a campaign designed to lifting the spirits of those living and working in long term care and retirement homes across the region.

Most people are aware that Covid-19 has taken a particularly harsh toll on older adults, explains Sandra Easson-Bruno, director of the NSMSGS.

As of January 15, 2021, more than 20 per cent of all Covid-19 cases, and nearly 96 per cent of Covid -related deaths were in adults, 60-years of age or older. Of the total number of people who had died at that point, 47 per cent were residents of long term care homes.

When you consider the necessary restrictions at the homes, the impact is even greater.

"As a result of Covid-19 restrictions, older adults in care homes have become socially isolated from family and friends," notes Easson-Bruno. "For many, activities in their homes have been reduced or stopped to minimize the risk and spread of the virus, creating loneliness and isolation for many."

Staff have also been working tirelessley to support the needs of residents, resulting in long working hours and the risk of burn out is high.

There are two ways to participate in the #ShowtheLove campaign:

* Post a video message, photo, letter or piece of art on your social media sites, using #ShowtheLove and #NSMSGS until February 20th. The messages will be compiled into a video presentation that will be sent to homes and shared on various social media channels.

* Write letters, draw pictures and/or make small signs of support and encouragement for the residents and staff and deliver them to a care home in your community. Mark them as #ShowtheLove and remember to maks and physically distance when you drop them off.