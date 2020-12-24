Calendar supports families with children who have cancer
A Barrie based charity that supports Ontario families with children who have cancer, has launched a fundraising calendar.
Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer (OPACC) has released a 2021 wall calendar to support families - including many right here in Simcoe-Muskoka.
In addition to a new childhoold cancer awareness fact each month, the calandar features the pictures of 12 amazing OPACC children from across Ontario, and their stories written by parents in their own words.
Among the children, are Jace from Orillia who was diagnosed with leukemia
And Lillian from Oro-Medonte.
The calendar can be purchased online here (www.opacc.org/shop) for $15 each, or $10 for orders of more than three.
Proceeds from the sales of the calendar will support OPACC families. The charity was established in 1995 to be the voice for families with children diagnosed with cancer across Ontario. OPACC's members are parents, guardians, survivors, and close relatives of children and teens diagnosed with childhood cancer. Check out their website for more information about OPACC.
You may be interested in...
-
Petition circulating to keep Ontario's ski hills openA Bradford man launched a petition Monday night on Change dot org, calling on Premier Doug Ford to reverse a decision to shut down downhill ski hills as part of the province-wide lockdown.
-
Coast guard ice breaker coming into Midland next weekThe Canadian Coast Guard advises residents of Midland, including all recreational users of the ice (pedestrians, anglers, snowmobilers etc.) that there may be icebreaking operations in the area on or around December 29, 2020.
-
OPP need help identifying the driver/owner of this carMembers of the Crime Unit from Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP are asking for the public's assistance locating the driver of a Honda Civic in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation