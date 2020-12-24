Calendar supports families with children who have cancer

A Barrie based charity that supports Ontario families with children who have cancer, has launched a fundraising calendar.

Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer (OPACC) has released a 2021 wall calendar to support families - including many right here in Simcoe-Muskoka.

In addition to a new childhoold cancer awareness fact each month, the calandar features the pictures of 12 amazing OPACC children from across Ontario, and their stories written by parents in their own words.

Among the children, are Jace from Orillia who was diagnosed with leukemia

And Lillian from Oro-Medonte.

The calendar can be purchased online here (www.opacc.org/shop) for $15 each, or $10 for orders of more than three.

Proceeds from the sales of the calendar will support OPACC families. The charity was established in 1995 to be the voice for families with children diagnosed with cancer across Ontario. OPACC's members are parents, guardians, survivors, and close relatives of children and teens diagnosed with childhood cancer. Check out their website for more information about OPACC.