Camper Trailer and ATV Stolen from Highway 400

A camper trailer and ATV have been stolen while parked on the southbound side Highway 400 near Port Severn on October 5, 2021 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. The owner of the camper suffered a flat tire and pulled over to the side of the road temporarily, leaving trailer behind while she travelled a short distance to have the tire repaired. On her return, the trailer was gone as well as an ATV which was with it.

Stolen is a 2020 Torque camper trailer, 33 feet in length, with white sides and black and brown markings with Ontario license plate #T4879T. Also missing is a camouflaged 2021 Yamaha YF7 ATV with Ontario plate 8VC53 and a Champion generator.

Members of Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating this theft appreciate any information which will assist locating these items. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.