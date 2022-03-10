Camping Couple
Rob and Sabrina gave Jason and Carey a call this morning to share a unique fundraiser.
The Ontario Camping Couple is selling hoodies to raise money for the Ukraine humanitarian aid.
They came up with the idea because they have been watching the news, and just wanted to do something - anything - to help Ukrainians.
They will be donating all proceeds - $15 USD - for each hoodie sold. If you don't need a hoodie, or can't afford to buy one, they have also provided a link to donate what you can - any amount will help.
toFor more information - check out their website https://ontariocampingcouple.ca/help-ukraine
You may be interested in...
-
Listener reaches out to radio station for helpIt's not often that Jason and I receive a letter in the mail, let alone a letter with such a heartfelt plea. Here is the letter that left me in tears:
-
Boots and Hearts 2022 - Walker Hayes, Shania Twain, FGL and Sam HuntWalker Hayes joins Boots & Hearts 2022 Headliners Shania Twain, Florida Georgia Line & Sam Hunt. August 4-7 at Burls Creek. Republic Live shocked country fans across the nation with previously announced headliner Shania Twain, returning home to Canada for her first ever Canadian festival appearance
-