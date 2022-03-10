Rob and Sabrina gave Jason and Carey a call this morning to share a unique fundraiser.

The Ontario Camping Couple is selling hoodies to raise money for the Ukraine humanitarian aid.

They came up with the idea because they have been watching the news, and just wanted to do something - anything - to help Ukrainians.

They will be donating all proceeds - $15 USD - for each hoodie sold. If you don't need a hoodie, or can't afford to buy one, they have also provided a link to donate what you can - any amount will help.

toFor more information - check out their website https://ontariocampingcouple.ca/help-ukraine