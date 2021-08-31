Canadian International Air Show returns to the skies over Lake Ontario

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) was cancelled again this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the iconic Canadian International Air Show is thrilled to be returning to the skies over Lake Ontario this weekend.

Canada's Snowbirds celebrating their 50th Anniversary, supplied photo

It will take place on Saturday September 4th & Sunday September 5th from 12:00pm-3:00pm showing casing such iconic performers as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds & CF-18, United States Air Force F35, a P-51 Mustang and so much more.

CF18 Capt. Dan Deluce, supplied photo

It took a team effort to achieve this goal and the Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) would like to thank it's presenting sponsor Lockheed Martin, the Ontario Government, and the City of Toronto for their tireless hard work.

Lockheed Martin F35 Lightning ll, supplied photo

In accordance with current social distancing guidelines, CIAS will not have their traditional ticketed Exclusive Airshow Zone in 2021. Instead, they will have their narration streamed live as a Thank you to all Canadians for the sacrifices they made during the past 18 months.

The Airshow asks attendees to follow current COVID guidelines. There is 14kms of public viewing space between the Humber Bridge & the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to accommodate social distancing. Parking is available at the Exhibition Place and Ontario Place, or fans can take public transit.

2021 Canadian International Air Show, show map. Supplied image

"We are looking forward to returning to the skies above Toronto again this year!" said Lori Duthie, Executive Director, Canadian International Air Show.

The CIAS will provide information on the free online narration, updates on performers and other important information as it becomes available.

Follow the Canadian International Air Show on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter or visit http://www.cias.org wher\e the show itself will be livestreamed!

Quicksilver P-51 Mustang, supplied image