Cancer Support Centre needs your support during Cancer Awareness Month

The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) in Penetanguishene is looking to raise over $10,000 in April to mark Cancer Awareness Month. The Centre received a generous $5,000 pledge from an anonymous donor to match all donations made to the GBCSC throughout the month.

The funding is greatly needed as the GBCSC is seeing a growing demand for the support services it provides to those impacted by cancer living in North Simcoe and surrounding communities.

“Our visits are up, requests for financial assistance are up, demand is soaring and the costs that we incur are rising with inflation,” noted GBCSC Executive Director Eric Walter.

He added since the Centre receives no government funding, having a donor come forward with a gift to motivate others to give locally is truly special.

“We put a lot of emphasis into stretching a dollar to do as much good here in the community as possible. To have that dollar go twice as far is really impactful and is a great incentive for people to give a gift that they know will make an impact.”

The GBCSC is currently providing 60 hours of monthly programming up from 40 hours a month a year ago. Monthly member enrollment has increased 4% since January. Monthly visits to the Centre continue to rise. Financial support for out-of-town treatment expenses (parking, gas, accommodations) is also up 24% from 2022.

To support the Centre’s April Gift Match Campaign, donors can make a gift today online, gbcancersupportcentre.ca/donate-today. Donors can also make donations in person at the Centre (45 Edward Street, Penetanguishene), by calling 705 549 6444, or by sending a cheque via mail to the GBCSC. Anyone who signs up for monthly giving throughout the year, will also have their donation matched.