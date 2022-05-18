Candidates debate small business in Simcoe North

" Let's Get Real"

Creative Nomad Studios in Orillia is hosting an all candidates debate with a focus on small business in Simcoe North. The evening will be moderated by Pure Country 106 mornings co-host Carey Moran.

It is free and open to the public, with pre-registration to reserve tickets. There are only 140 available.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 18th. Doors open at 6pm, livestream begins at 6:30pm

WHERE: Creative Nomad Studios, 23 Mississaga St W Orillia ON



Ticket Link: Creative Nomad Studios website

Live Stream: Creative Nomad Studios YouTube Channel and shown live on all Social Media Channels.

Live Stream Link: https://youtu.be/kBB-eSitw28