Candidates debate small business in Simcoe North
" Let's Get Real"
Creative Nomad Studios in Orillia is hosting an all candidates debate with a focus on small business in Simcoe North. The evening will be moderated by Pure Country 106 mornings co-host Carey Moran.
It is free and open to the public, with pre-registration to reserve tickets. There are only 140 available.
WHEN: Wednesday, May 18th. Doors open at 6pm, livestream begins at 6:30pm
WHERE: Creative Nomad Studios, 23 Mississaga St W Orillia ON
Ticket Link: Creative Nomad Studios website
Live Stream: Creative Nomad Studios YouTube Channel and shown live on all Social Media Channels.
Live Stream Link: https://youtu.be/kBB-eSitw28
