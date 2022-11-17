Candlelight Parade lights up Orillia, and ignites Christmas spirit

Downtown Orillia will glow with Christmas spirit when the Christmas light display illuminates the downtown core for the annual Children's Candlelight Parade tomorrow evening – Friday November 18, 2022.

Families and friends are encouraged to gather on Mississaga St E between Matchedash St and Front St at 6:30 pm to participate in the parade and official tree lighting. Every child 12 and under will receive a battery-operated candle to walk up Mississaga Street to the Orillia Opera House, where at approximately 7:00 pm, the tree will be lit up for the holidays!

Over 80 thousand twinkling lights and 34 warm light spheres, and six large illuminated décor pieces will line the streets of Downtown Orillia and will light the night for all to see. The décor pieces, two arches, trees, and deer are great for families and friends to take photos with while shopping downtown this holiday season.

“We are very excited to see the return of the Children’s Candlelight Parade after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Samantha Yandt, Event and Marketing Coordinator of the Downtown Orillia Management Board. “It is a great event to kick off the holiday season, bringing friends and families together. You will be able to meet Santa and have your Christmas picture taken with him at the Opera House.”

There will be approximately 6,000 feet of lights used this year as well as 50 hanging baskets incorporated in the streetscape that will be sure to create a spectacular Christmas display in Downtown Orillia.

Families will be treated to holiday music and complimentary hot chocolate, generously offered by the Salvation Army.

Back by popular demand, the Downtown Orillia office will once again be offering half price downtown dollars on Black Friday. Limited quantities are available, and they sell out very quickly, so be sure to arrive at 9am on November 25th for a chance to purchase these dollars! Take advantage of all the Black Friday deals happening throughout the downtown.

Visit www.downtownorillia.ca for a full listing of activities, events, and holiday markets happening in Downtown Orillia this holiday season. Shop, Dine and Connect on the main streets of Downtown Orillia while you find the perfect Christmas gifts, and thank you for shopping local!

Remember - Parking is free in downtown Orillia municipal lots from November 18, 2022 to January 3, 2023