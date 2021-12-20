Casino Rama Resort Postpones January & February 2022 Concerts

RAMA, ON – Due to the concerns surrounding the emerging Omicron strain of the Covid virus and the Ontario Government’s newly imposed capacity restrictions on large venues of 1,000 or more, Casino Rama Resort has temporarily postponed concerts scheduled for January and February 2022. All other shows for 2022 remain as scheduled at this time.

Those who have already purchased tickets to these shows can seek refunds at the point of purchase or keep their tickets which will be honoured when these concerts are rescheduled. New dates will be posted at CasinoRama.com.

Concerts that are temporality postponed:

Russell Peters – Act Your Age World Tour (Jan 7/8)

Air Supply (Jan 14/15)

Gordon Lightfoot (Jan 21)

Kim Mitchell & Honeymoon Suite (Jan 22)

The Price is Right Live! (Feb 11/12/13)

Darcy Lynne – My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) (Feb 19)

Irish Rovers 2022 Tour (Feb 25)

TICKET INFORMATION:

Ticketmaster is the only authorize ticket provider for Casino Rama Resort shows. Refunds on tickets for a postponed show must be requested from the original point of sale.

IMPORTANT:

In accordance with provincial guidelines, proof of full vaccination and government issued photo identification is required for entry to the Casino Rama Resort Entertainment Centre. Masks must be worn at all times while onsite with the exception of when eating or drinking.

Guests must be 12 years of age or older to gain entry to the Entertainment Centre. All guests entering the gaming floor must be nineteen (19) years of age or older with government issued photo identification; those twenty-one (21) years of age or younger must also have a secondary piece of name identification. Those who have been trespassed and/or self-excluded from Casino Rama Resort or any Ontario gaming property and/or fail to meet Casino Rama Resort’s conditions of entry may not visit, participate in promotions and/or redeem offers.

