Casting call for a community theatre company in Midland

Huronia Players Community Theatre is BACK after a two-year intermission!.

They are an all volunteer, professional quality community theatre company, now in their 60th season.

The curtain will be going up again on their next comedy "Stag & Doe" and they are looking for candidates for three male and three female characters, all 20 to 30 years of age. You must be easy going and willing to give three months to rehearsals and shows. Preference will be given to those with some acting experience, but they are willing to train if the personality fits.

Come out and Try Out!

Auditions for "Stag & Doe" are being held in the Huronia Players rehearsal hall at the Midland Cultural Centre, 333 King Street in Midland on Saturday, November 5th from 2pm to 4pm.

Contact HP@HuroniaPlayers.ca for details and to book your audition.