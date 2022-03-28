Cat Cabins replace ordinary cardboard boxes at OSPCA

Cats and small critters awaiting adoption at Ontario SPCA and Humane Society animal centres now have four new themed “cat cabin” designs that are as fun as they are functional to keep the animals comfortable and make them feel safe.

Presented by the Pet Valu Companions for Change program, the Cat Cabin Program features new cabin themed designs featuring “Cabin in the Meow-tains,” “Miami Beach,” “Tiki Hut” and “Nautical Ship.” Instead of the usual brown cardboard box models of yesterday, the themed designs on each cabin feature illustrations that add the appearance of wall art, windows and even furniture to each cat cabin.

"Bringing a new pet home is a very exciting time,” says Tanbir Grover, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Pet Valu. “These fun, engaging cabins will help cats and small animals settle comfortably into their new home while creating a happy, memorable moment for the pet and devoted pet lover. We are delighted to provide cat cabins to the Ontario SPCA through the Pet Valu Companions for Change program.”

Cat cabins are cardboard box houses that act as a safe haven for cats in shelters. These unique cabins enable cats to express their natural behaviours, including perching, hiding and scent marking, making for happier and healthier cats. When a cat is adopted, the same “cat cabin” transforms into a temporary carrier for traveling home. Once home, adopters are encouraged to reassemble the cabin, as it has the cat’s scent on it and helps ease their transition into their new home by offering a familiar place to perch, sleep, hide and rub.

“The Ontario SPCA strives to ensure that each animal has access to the most calming environment possible while in our care and that adopters are set up for a smooth transition as they welcome a new animal into their home,” says Tracy McElman, Provincial Manager, Community Programming & Animal Centre Services with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Cat cabins are a routine part of our enrichment program, but these fun new designs are anything but ordinary.”

Pet lovers who adopt a new cat or small animal through the Ontario SPCA will also receive the Pet Valu New Pet Parent Guide. The guide includes tips, checklists and up to $230 in savings for new pet parents.

Interested in adopting? Visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to see animals waiting for loving homes. Your new best friend could be there, waiting for you in their new cat cabin – curled up by the fire in their meow-tain ski chalet, making waves on the beach, enjoying a siesta under a string of tiki lights, or waiting to sail off into the sunset.