Celebrating Canada Day in Simcoe County, eh!

This is the weekend to deck yourself out in Red and White and celebrate this great country we call Canada. Celebrations will be held across the country and throughout Central Ontario on Saturday. Here are some of the places you can find family friendly events, activities, demonstrations and of course fireworks displays.

Whether you head out to celebrate with the crowd, or decide to support the local Kinsmen, Lions Club or retailers and host your own fireworks extravaganze - we want to wish you a safe and happy Canada Day!

CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS - JULY 1, 2023

BARRIE

Family-friendly activities, entertainment and more at Meridian Place and Heritage Park in downtown Barrie.

Celebrations throughout the day include:

Canadian Wildlife display from Speaking of Wildlife

Busker performances

Face painting

Inflatable games

Top Link Disk Golf

Vendors and more!

Family activities to end at 7pm. Busker performances and live entertainment to continue until the fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay at 10pm.

Open Air Dunlop also takes place along Dunlop Street, featuring a variety of activities and more.



ORILLIA

Orillia Recreation Centre - all day event with vendors, rides, children's village and more

Couchiching Beach Park - rides and games Thursday through Saturday

Downtown Orillia - Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Free family friendly activites, live music, entertainment with a craft beer and beverage garden

Fireworks at Tudhope Park - starting at dusk. They will be selling buttons and glow sticks at the event



MIDLAND/PENETANGUISHENE

Little Lake Park Midland - 10:30 to 5pm vendors, children's activities

Centennial Museum Penetangushene - Live music, BBQ and beer tent, inflatables and more! Cannon fire and free cupcakes at 2pm

Fireworks at dusk held in Penetanguishene



WASAGA BEACH

Full day of exciting activities starting at 10am at Beach One - indigenous story telling, street performers, children's activity tent craft village, local dance groups, tethered hot air balloon rides. Musical performances on the main stage include Rob Watts(5:30 to 6:30pm) , tik tok sensation Devon Cole (7-8pm) and the Bedouin Soundclash at 8:45pm.

Fireworks 10 to 10:30



COLLINGWOOD

Blue Mountain Village and Ski Resort - full day of fun capped off with mountaintop fireworks at dusk



CANADA'S WONDERLAND

Canada’s Wonderland will present its spectacular fireworks display set to music when the Park closes at 10:00 pm (weather permitting). 11 separate firing positions, 1,800 fireing cues - more than 6,000 explosions reaching 800 feet!