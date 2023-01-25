Charges laid in Hwy 11 truck crash, but not to the drivers involved

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have concluded their investigation related to the motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, north of Line 14 on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle collision where a southbound tractor trailer struck the guardrail, sending debris across the highway, and shutting down lanes in both directions. One person was extricated from the wreckage, and transported to a local hospital before being subsequently airlifted to a Toronto Hospital for further treatment. The Highway was re-opened in both directions after several hours.

In the meantime - OPP officers were kept busy not only with the investigation, but policing the crash scene.

They would like to remind the public to follow rules of the road during closures. Two barricades were rammed and removed from their mounts causing significant damage. There were several reports regarding vehicles travelling in the wrong direction on both the highway and on ramps. Furthermore, an officer at the scene laid three provincial offences notices related to drivers operating handheld devices attempting to video/photograph the collision scene while driving past emergency responders.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.