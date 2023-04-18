Charges laid in weekend Truck Rally in Bracebridge

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a large rally in a commercial parking lot located at 500 Muskoka Rd 118 in Bracebridge during the evening hours of Saturday April 15, 2023. Hundreds of vehicles, primarily pick-up trucks, attended this rally which resulted in multiple charges being laid as many were conducting themselves irresponsibly and operating their vehicles in an unsafe manner.

Officers from Bracebridge OPP and surrounding detachments along with the Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team attended to ensure the event was peaceful and to conduct enforcement after receiving traffic complaints about the aggressive driving, in the form of racing, tailgating and cutting other motorists off, being displayed as attendees made their way to the rally. Police charged one driver with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 13 motorists for driving illegally modified vehicles and three drivers with Stunt Driving. Officers also offered education to many involved by issuing warnings.

Drivers who are involved in stunt driving or street racing face an immediate 30-day driver's licence suspension issued at the roadside, an immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment regardless of vehicle ownership and a fine upon conviction between $2,000 and $10,000.

Public safety is the number one priority and visitors are reminded to respect our communities and not jeopardize the safety of our citizens or our neighbourhoods with risky, illegal and dangerous actions.