Charlee's Run closing in on goal

Only days before crossing the starting line, Charlee's Run organizers look to the community to help reach goal in support of Orillia Solders' Memorial Hospital's (OSMH) peadiatric and neonatal units.

Approaching its sixth year, Charlee's Run is named in memory of Charlee Holmes, who sadly passed away shortly after birth in 2011. Charlee's Run was organized as an outlet to cope with the grief of losing a child.

In a message from Charlee's parents, Dave and Mallory Holmes express their deep sense of gratitude while watching the community they founded raise over $300,000 for community healthcare over the last five years. "We wouldn't be able to do this if it wasn't for everyone supporting Charlee's Run and supporting each other. That's what really makes Charlee's Run what it is today."

Funds raised from the event will support the purchase of ten Halo Bassinest's and ten peadiatric syringe pumps for the peadiatric and neonatal units at OSMH. This equipment is vital to maintaining the health and comfort of Soldiers' tiniest patients.

With 70 teams and more than 600 participants ready to lace up for the May 7th event, Charlee's Run, presented by Subaru of Orillia, has raised over $100,000 this year thus far, while building awareness for pregnancy and infant loss.

There is still time to register for the 6th annual Charlee's Run at Tudhope Park in Orillia on May 7th. For community members unable to attend the event, donations can be arranged online, with the peace of mind knowing your support will directly impact the lives of the newest and tiniest soldiers. Making them feel safe and supported.

For more information about registration or making a donation, please visit CharleesRun.com.