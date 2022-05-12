Charlee's Run raises thousands for OSMH's tiniest patients

On May 7th, the community celebrated the 6th Annual Charlee's Run, presented by Subaru of Orillia, supporting Orillia Solders' Memorial Hospital's (OSMH) neonatal and paediatric unit. Before crossing the starting line for the 5k run/walk, the more than 600 participants, made up of community members, family, friends, and Soldiers' Staff, joined Mark Riczu for a special announcement.

Following opening remarks, sharing stories, and the annual Bubble Ceremony, honouring lost children and their legacy. Mark Riczu, President and CEO of the Soldiers' Foundation, was proud to present a cheque for $115,000 in front of a roaring crowd at Orillia's Tudhope Park!

This year's fundraising efforts will support the purchase of ten Halo Bassinest's and ten peadiatric syringe pumps for the peadiatric and neonatal units at OSMH. This equipment is vital to maintaining the health and comfort of Soldiers' tiniest patients.

With more than $425,000 raised in the last six years, Charlee's Run has become an integral part of the Soldiers' Foundation's yearly fundraising focus. After two years of running virtually, Charlee's Village continues to grow, bringing our community closer together to support such a meaningful cause. Charlee's Run is a driving force within the community, supporting the families affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

The massive success of this year's run would not be possible without the incredible support of our sponsors, donors, volunteers, and fundraisers.