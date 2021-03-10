Children's book supports parents of children with cancer
Dennis Scherer started creating stories for his grandchildren Blake and Logan for fun.
But that all changed when his youngest grandson was diagnosed with Leukemia.
He joined Jason and Carey to talk about the process, and the journey that led him to take the next step and created "The Shadow and the Candle" - the first book in the Yellow Moon Mouse Children's series that will support childhood cancer organizations.
Listen here:
While this book is also sold at other locations, when you purchase your copy directly from Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer, your purchase supports OPACC! The price is $20 including shipping (discount for orders of 2+ copies). Order yours here.
You may be interested in...
-
Coast guard ice breaker coming into Midland next weekThe Canadian Coast Guard advises residents of Midland, including all recreational users of the ice (pedestrians, anglers, snowmobilers etc.) that there may be icebreaking operations in the area on or around December 29, 2020.
-
Feeding Families: Restaurant EditionBuy Lunch for The Food Bank - Covid has affected all of us, especially local small businesses. In particular, our restaurants are struggling right now. Restaurants are where we celebrate milestones, gather to spend time with friends and bond over delicious meals. We want to ensure we support them so they can continue to support us and our communities in the future.
-
City sells former call centre property to Orillia businessThe former call centre building located on Hunter Valley Road has been sold by the City of Orillia to one of Orillia's largest employers which has plans to grow.