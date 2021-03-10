Children's book supports parents of children with cancer

Dennis Scherer started creating stories for his grandchildren Blake and Logan for fun.

But that all changed when his youngest grandson was diagnosed with Leukemia.

He joined Jason and Carey to talk about the process, and the journey that led him to take the next step and created "The Shadow and the Candle" - the first book in the Yellow Moon Mouse Children's series that will support childhood cancer organizations.

While this book is also sold at other locations, when you purchase your copy directly from Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer, your purchase supports OPACC! The price is $20 including shipping (discount for orders of 2+ copies). Order yours here.