Christmas trek to honour brother, raise funds for grieving children

On Friday, December 10th, Victoria Morley, a 23-year-old Collingwood resident and former Seasons Centre program participant, will be on her way to Mt. Everest Base Camp in Nepal. A year ago, Victoria started a fundraising campaign for Seasons Centre in memory of her brother Michael who unexpectedly lost his long battle with addiction. Michael was her hero, her strongest fighter, and her champion, always encouraging her to accomplish something she never imagined possible. Victoria’s trek to Mt. Everest Base is in Michael’s memory and she will be bringing a flag to leave a little piece of his spirit across the world and in the hearts of the people that she meets along her journey.



In 2009, Victoria and Michael lost their mom Bo to cancer after an incredibly long and courageous battle. After Bo’s death, Victoria attended Seasons Centre as a participant in the Peer Support Programs. Victoria recognizes the importance of supporting grieving children and can appreciate how it can change the course of one's life. In appreciation, Victoria will be donating 100% of the profits of this campaign to Seasons Centre to carry on Michael’s legacy. This gift will allow Michael’s spirit to live on and provide hope to other children and families who are grieving.

“On Christmas Day 2018, my family unexpectedly learned that Michael had lost his battle with addiction. There are many days that I struggle to get up and keep going. Michael did not get to make it to celebrate his 30th birthday. As I considered ways to honour this occasion, it seemed only fitting to follow his advice and accomplish something I never imagined. The timing of this trek will allow me to take back this day” said Victoria

Victoria set out to raise $6,000 and has since exceeded her goal, raising $7,000 through her GoFundMe Campaign. To find out more about Victoria’s Campaign https://www.gofundme.com/f/bvqnz-everest-base-camp-for-mike. Victoria would appreciate you sharing Michael’s story to raise awareness on addiction struggles and grief support for children 💜

Rowley Ramey, Managing Director of Seasons Centre, says: “The effects of Seasons Centre carries on beyond the programming. It is a full circle moment for Victoria to have received help and in turn is helping others. She is a brave young woman and we wish her a successful trip.”